Love Month is still fresh on the minds of those who attended the first edition of the Birchwood Comes Alive Jazz evening at the weekend. Performances from fave-man a cappella group Beyond Vocal, isiXhosa artist Nwabisa and man of the moment Donald, who was celebrating 10 years in the industry, made it a night to remember.

Resident MC Hector Motivator kept the audience in stitches, while ventriloquist Chik Aljoy brought more of the funny, and surprise DJ act Dr Duda added to the night of dancing and romance.

It’s official! Next month, we’re paying tribute to #OliverMtukudzi - more info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IW1s6sxRWq

— Birchwood Hotel (@Birchwood_Hotel) February 15, 2019

The next edition will see the monthly event pay tribute to the iconic Oliver Mtukudzi, who died last month.

He was a fan favourite who brought the audience to their feet with his energy and catchy tunes.

He will be celebrated with a line-up not to be missed, which the Birchwood Hotel will announce in the coming week.



