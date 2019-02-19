Resident MC Hector Motivator kept the audience in stitches, while ventriloquist Chik Aljoy brought more of the funny, and surprise DJ act Dr Duda added to the night of dancing and romance.
It’s official! Next month, we’re paying tribute to #OliverMtukudzi - more info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IW1s6sxRWq
— Birchwood Hotel (@Birchwood_Hotel) February 15, 2019
The next edition will see the monthly event pay tribute to the iconic Oliver Mtukudzi, who died last month.
He was a fan favourite who brought the audience to their feet with his energy and catchy tunes.
Oliver Mtukudzi belts out a favourite at #BirchwoodJazz @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/3eCQzUDlMy— Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) June 8, 2018
He will be celebrated with a line-up not to be missed, which the Birchwood Hotel will announce in the coming week.