#FeesMustFall activist remains in jail as bail hearing date is discussed









EFF student command members outside the South Gauteng High Court to support jailed #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe. Picture: Simphiwe Caluza African News Agency (ANA) The state and the legal team of the only #FeesMustFall activist still behind bars yesterday reached an agreement to find a date for a bail hearing within two weeks. The matter of Kanya Cekeshe was heard in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday. Although Cekeshe was arrested in December 2017 and has been detained at the Leeuwkop prison, the State still needs to file its answering affidavit and Judge Leicester Adams ordered the matter be heard later in the day. When proceedings commenced at the set time, an agreement between both parties was read by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on behalf of Cekeshe. “The NPA shall accompany the applicant’s legal representatives on 1 and 2 October to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to secure a date for the hearing of the application for bail pending appeal,” it read.

EFF student command members came out in large numbers to support Cekeshe and picketed before and after the proceedings outside the court to express their support and solidarity.

A close friend of Cekeshe, Nkanyiso Ngqulunga, said his friend should be pursuing other things and it was unfortunate he was behind bars for a legitimate cause.

“We’ve been visiting him often. He is doing fine even though he is struggling. Sometimes he acts strong. Prison is not a place to rehabilitate people as they purport. I believe he should be released.”

Activist Mcebo Dlamini said it was disappointing the State had come to court unprepared.

“We still feel that in all #FeesMustFall cases the State plays delaying tactics - so today those things are exposed.”

Cekeshe pleaded guilty to public violence and malicious damage to property charges after setting a police vehicle alight during the height of the #FeesMustFall protests in 2016 as young people fought to have tertiary education costs lowered or done away with. African News Agency (ANA)