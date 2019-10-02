The matter of Kanya Cekeshe was heard in the South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.
Although Cekeshe was arrested in December 2017 and has been detained at the Leeuwkop prison, the State still needs to file its answering affidavit and Judge Leicester Adams ordered the matter be heard later in the day.
When proceedings commenced at the set time, an agreement between both parties was read by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on behalf of Cekeshe.
“The NPA shall accompany the applicant’s legal representatives on 1 and 2 October to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to secure a date for the hearing of the application for bail pending appeal,” it read.