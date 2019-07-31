armed police officers and even dragging one female officer on the ground and kicking her have been arrested.

Two people who were part of a mob caught on camera assaulting armed police officers and even dragging one female officer on the ground and kicking her have been arrested.

The incident occurred in Burgersfort, Limpopo on Monday and was caught on a video that went viral on social media.

According to national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo, the officers were responding to a complaint of possible vigilantism at the Burgersfort Magistrate’s Court "when they came under attack by an angry and violent mob".





The mob had allegedly gone to court demanding that two alleged murder suspects be handed over to them for "punishment".



"When the Public Order Police members arrived at the scene they were attacked by the community resulting in one female member being dragged on the ground and assaulted followed by the police being pelted with stones.





"Fortunately, there have been no serious injuries reported. The female member was slightly injured."



Naidoo said the police initially withdrew as per standard operational procedures, averting what could have resulted in an even more disastrous situation and then later used stun grenades to disperse the crowd.



Police Commissioner General Kehla Sitole has condemned the incident saying the behaviour of the community before and during the attack of the officers was "clearly an attempt at undermining of the State".





"Given the circumstances, our members handled the situation very professionally, taking into consideration that many lives could have been lost if the police adopted an offensive approach,.



"However, the violent behaviour of the Burgersfort community towards the police and the clear lack of respect for the criminal justice process must be condemned by all sectors of society,” Sitole said.



