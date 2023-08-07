Female singers and comedians lead Women’s Day-inspired jazz experience

Johannesburg - Leading female stars, including songstress Brenda Mtambo, comedian Noko Moswete and Nthabeleng The DJ will lead the Women’s Month celebrations at the Birchwood Jazz Evening on Tuesday. The highly anticipated jazz evening, which has been missing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been earmarked to coincide with the celebrations in honour of the country’s courageous women.

Celebrate Women’s Month with a special, not-to-be-missed Jazz Evening at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre. Organiser, Jazzman Mahlakgane, says the event comes at a time when the country is celebrating August, dubbed Women’s Month, with a special setting at the Boksburg hotel. He added that the event carried a poignant and exciting mix of some of South Africa’s most beloved male and female performers, whose rich repertoire of music not only inspires and delights, but also embodies female empowerment.

“True to form, guests will be treated to carefully curated women-friendly entertainment, delicious dining and award-winning hospitality that underpins the venue’s 25 years of rich history and exceptional service,” he said. Speaking to The Star recently, Mosweti, who is a self-taught comedian, promised revellers her freshly composed set of witty jokes. “I will be bringing fresh and new comedy material that has never been seen before, which will be infused with music. What excites me the most about being part of this line-up is that I have been placed with giants. This gives me assurance that I belong up there with the stars,” she said.

This former teacher, who quit her promising career to make people laugh, is not new to comedy. She began her journey into the field after visiting a comedy show at the Pretoria State Theatre over 10 years ago. Highlighting the versatility and immense women’s contributions to live jazz, Afro-Soul sensation Mtambo will lead the night’s musical proceedings, reminding audiences why she’s regarded among the most gifted vocalists of her generation. She will share the stage with multiple award-winning musicians, including Mzansi’s favourite ladies’ man, Ringo Madlingozi, as well as the superbly talented acapella group Beyond Vocal.