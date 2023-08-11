Females from all walks of life gather for fun

Johannesburg - From throwing support behind young emerging creatives to celebrating Pride Month in style, the month of women was no different as the long-standing brand, Converse, went all out to honour women. Women from all corners of life were summoned to Langhams in Fourways in celebration of Women’s Day, where a ton of exhilarating activities took place, reminding women of the significant role they place in society.

The colourful day saw women immerse themselves in the enjoyment of painting, dancing, and singing while delectable food was served throughout the day. The brand also created an inviting picnic space that allowed women to sit down and have profound chats among themselves while appreciating the special day that was celebrated throughout Mzansi. In celebrating women, Converse introduces the Chuck Taylor All-Star Cruise — an all-new silhouette that takes inspiration from the skateboard and boldly pushes style to create the next chapter of the Chuck Taylor legacy.

In May, during Pride Month, the brand tapped into its expansive community of LGBTQIA+ employees and allies to inform and inspire the Proud to Be campaign and collection. Headlining this year’s cast is Grammy Award-winning LGBTQIA+ icon and legendary ambassador of New Orleans Bounce music, Big Freedia. As part of the campaign, they had three members of Converse’s All-Star community — the brand’s global network of young creatives — including singer/songwriter Eva Westphal, London-based artist Yeliz Aifoglu, and multi-disciplinary creative Xavier ‘Internet X’ Means.

‘’This year’s Pride collection is truly synonymous with the beliefs and values the queer community embodies. We are pleased with the product, as it celebrates those who are Proud to Be living life and expressing themselves on their own terms. We hope that these sneakers complement your style. However you choose to celebrate it, and by showing your pride, you can also inspire others to do the same,’’ said Converse marketing manager Tebogo Motlhamme. It explained that The Proud to Be product collection represents progress. While the silhouettes are linked together by the Progress Pride flag, which is stitched into each shoe’s tongue, each also stands on its own.