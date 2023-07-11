Fertility Show Africa gives birth to its first fertility event in Joburg

Johannesburg – Africa’s only show that caters to those trying to conceive and those on a journey to parenthood will make its Joburg debut this August at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre. Fertility Show Africa (FSA) next month on August 5 and 6, ticket holders will also receive free entry into The Plant Powered Show (TPPS), which will be running at the same venue that weekend.

CEO of FSA Heidi Warricker says it made perfect sense to align the two shows as global studies have shown that plant-powered nutrition for both partners can have an important impact on the ability to conceive. “So come and explore and discover the latest cutting-edge technologies, products, and solutions in the field of fertility, and then head off to TPPS, which comes to Gauteng for the first time this year after sold-out shows in Cape Town,” said Warricker. Danya Falkson, a registered dietician who will be at the event and will give a talk about the impact of nutrition on fertility at the FSA’s Expert Talks zone, said that plant-based food sources contribute many of the vital nutrients needed as part of a balanced diet to support fertility in both men and women.

“Increasing the intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds, and plant-based proteins, such as lentils, beans, and legumes, can certainly assist in managing glucose levels, improving ovulation, and meeting nutrient needs naturally without relying too heavily on nutritional supplements,” said Falkson. FSA presents a unique opportunity to meet some of the best specialists, including embryologists, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and fertility coaches, and ask questions, find answers, and gather all the necessary information to support their journey to parenthood. Fertility Show Africa takes place on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 at the Kyalami International Convention Centre from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are available from Quicket at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/207726-fertility-show-africa-2023.