Festival celebrates Mzansi’s budding film-makers

In a thrilling announcement for budding film-makers, Mzansi Bioskop is set to kick off 2024 by recognising and celebrating the hard work of Mzansi’s young and up-and-coming film-makers at the Young Bloods Movie Festival, which is now in its third year. Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s channel director for Local Interest Channels, says their goal is not only to showcase the best of locally produced content but also to use this platform to inspire.

“Film-making has always been seen as reserved for the experienced, well-connected and those with money to acquire the necessary equipment and maybe studio time. However, with the Young Bloods Movie Festival, we are zoning in on the talent that so many young and aspiring film-makers are demonstrating lately. “As Mzansi Bioskop, our objective is not only to showcase the best of our locally produced content but also to use this platform to inspire, help develop, and nurture young talent. These are the production companies that may end up being content creators and suppliers for many similar platforms,” she says. Adonisi further reveals there are many positive influences on young film-makers in these featured movies, like encouraging critical thinking, social commentary that delves into social issues affecting society, and ethical dilemmas prompting youth to consider complex moral issues.

Viewers can look forward to titles like Madumane (produced by Leburugraphy), about three young matriculants with a dream of being renowned Amapiano DJs. Pakiso High (produced by Kerry Productions) deals with a contentious issue in Mzansi, that of child-headed households and the effects that this has on young lives and their development. Sbwl-Gram (produced by Ngomoya Productions) is about the real-life effects of living in the ‘aspirational’ world of social media while missing out on real life.