FF+ accuses ‘dismal’ ANC of criticising thriving sporting codes based on colour

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has criticised the governing ANC for pressuring the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to announce its dissatisfaction with the lack of transformation of sporting teams, despite the significant milestones they’ve achieved. Following comments made by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa accusing the cricket and rugby bodies of reversing transformation, the FF+ has criticised the ANC’s insistence to criticise sporting codes particularly when white individuals and sports people when they have contributed to the achievement.

Heloïse Denner, FF+ spokesperson for sports, arts and culture, said they were disappointed that Saru had allowed themselves to be pressured by the government to achieve certain transformation targets to ward off any critique of the ANC. Denner said even with the criticism of cricket and ruby bodies by the minister, the party had been unable to find any recent instances where the government had critiqued the country’s national soccer team Bafana Bafana, which was currently ranked 59th by Fifa, nor any instances where the team’s composition was questioned. “When the ANC government does excel, it is for all the wrong reasons. When it comes to the crime-levels, unemployment, poor service delivery and healthcare, and corruption, the country is quickly starting to take the lead internationally.

“In rugby terms, the national soccer team’s performance could be equated to a country such as Luxemburg which is currently 59th on the World Rugby rankings. So, the news that Saru offered only criticism and dragged skin colour into a sport where the country’s sportsmen have reached the top can only be met with utter disbelief,” Denner said. She added that said South Africa’s rugby team currently held the top spot in the international rugby rankings and was the world champion, with people of all colours truly proud of the team representing all races. “It seems that all South Africans accept that fair transformation measures are a given. But what is happening now, however, serves as a shining example of how imposed cosmetic transformation is trampling one of the best success stories in the country’s recent history for the sake of the ANC’s failed political ideology.”

She added: “Under the governing ANC, funds earmarked for sporting facilities are stolen instead of used to uplift the youth, particularly in less privileged areas. Everything the ANC touches is a total disaster, and not even the Springbok team is safe. Over the past few years, Rassie Erasmus and his team have done more to promote transformation and nation-building in South Africa than the ANC could in 30 years.” Despite the negative criticism, Saru said they were pleased that the latest internal audit of SA Rugby’s Strategic Transformation Development Plan 2030 (STDP 2030) painted a picture of a sport tracking being firmly in the right direction, said Saru president Mark Alexander on Monday. Over and above the acknowledgement and praise afforded to the sport at recent sporting awards, he said there were many other areas that the sporting code had taken.