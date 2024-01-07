FF Plus wants urgent meeting with parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education

Calls for Minister of Higher Education Dr Blade Nzimande to be axed over alleged NSFAS bribe and corruption scandal continue to grow. This comes after an expose by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Thursday calling out Nzimande and chairperson of NSFAS board Ernest Khosa over bribery claims.

According to Outa, Nzimande and Khosa have been fingered in alleged bribery claims with OUTA announcing that it was in possession of recordings of meetings between Khosa and a representative of NSFAS service providers who are fingered in payment of millions in kickbacks to Nzimande, Khosa and the SACP in return for tenders and protection for service providers. On Saturday, the FF Plus requested an urgent meeting of the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Innovation following the latest revelations at the financial aid scheme. The Board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Chairperson, Ernest Khosa. | Thobile Mathonsi Independent Newspapers The allegations have implicated the two leaders who are yet to respond to the allegations.

FF Plus chief spokesperson, Dr Wynand Boshoff, has revealed that NSFAS has been in a state of emergency ever since it was saddled with delivering on the ANC’s promise of free higher education in 2018. “There is also a constant cloud of corruption hanging over the Scheme and its budget of more than R40 billion. The current board was appointed in 2021 after NSFAS had been under administration for two years. Levelling allegations of taking bribes against the Minister and chairperson is very serious. Nzimande has already denied it,” said Boshoff. Boshoff said the portfolio committee, which is responsible for holding the minister and the entire department has a duty to act against this scandal.

According to FF Plus, Outa has submitted its report to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the Portfolio Committee who are expected to act on this report. However, the SABC reports that the minister, through departmental spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi, has denied the allegations levelled against him. “There is absolutely nothing wrong that the leadership has done. They have not received any money from anyone as it is being alleged that there has been such. There is no money that the chairperson has received for his personal gain nor the minister nor the South African Communist Party,” Mnisi said.