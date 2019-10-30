Johannesburg - The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) believes not allowing institutions of higher education to decide whether they want to be Afrikaans-medium is “cultural imperialism”.
In parliamentary questions to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande last month, the party's Dr Wynand Boshoff asked whether it was government’s policy to permit one university campus to be predominantly Afrikaans-speaking.
Nzimande responded: “All South African universities are currently public higher education institutions and must be accessible to a wide range of diverse students. Within the South African context, universities have developed language policies in line with the Policy on Languages in Higher Education, and have moved away from Afrikaans-only language institutions or campuses toward utilising English as the main language of instruction, and at the same time fostering multilingual environments that include a range of other languages.
“This move has been tested in the Constitutional Court and has been found to be in line with the Constitution. Government supports these language policy movements, however, it does not set the policy at the institutional level. An institution may implement a language policy that allows for dual mediums of instruction in terms of the policy. However, they may not implement policy that results in language being a barrier to access and success for students.”
Nzimande also said that private higher education institutions must also uphold the Constitution and implement language policies that do not act as barriers to access and success.