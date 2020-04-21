Fidelity guards lament 'inhumane conditions' they say bosses subject them to

Security guards working as essential staff for a Joburg-based company under Covid-19 regulations have lamented the inhuman conditions they are subjected to after long night shifts. Fidelity security guards in Lonehill claimed on Monday that they were sleeping on inflatable mattresses and boxes following long nights keeping clients of the company safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Narrating their ordeal, the guards said they used water buckets to bathe before going to their different place of work in the leafy Lonehill suburb. The guards deployed at Lonehill Shopping Centre, Pineslopes Boulevard, St Peter’s College, Crawford College Lonehill and neighbouring estates, also claim the Fidelity management has not provided them with food. The guards’ ordeal allegedly began after the Joburg Metro Police Department arrested the security manager for loading 44 security officers into the back of a closed truck. The manager was arrested for contravening Covid-19 regulations. The guards claim the manager then took a decision to stop transporting them home and allegedly arranged accommodation for them at the “inhabitable” building in Lonehill.

The guards are housed at a vacant office space, offered by one of Fidelity’s clients, as a temporary place for them to sleep.

A guard, who spoke to The Star anonymously, said they were allowed to go home but could not afford the transport costs.

“We are allowed to take public transport home after our shifts, but it’s costly. We come from Diepsloot, Soweto and Alexandra. So we have to take more than one taxi to get home. We know that the company provides transport, so we didn’t budget for transport money,” he said.

The sleeping quarters of the Fidelity security guards in Lonehill. Supplied

Another security guard said the conditions were almost as bad as that of a crowded prison.

“There’s only one toilet and there are more than 20 of us sleeping there. We do not have access to the whole building and we are forced to use the corridor. It’s tough, we feel that we should be with our family during this time and we aren’t provided with food,” he said.

Fidelity Security chief executive Wahl Bartmann confirmed that their guards were staying at the Lonehill building, but dismissed claims that the company was failing to look after the welfare of its employees.

Bartmann said that the company policy did not offer accommodation or food. He emphasised that the accommodation was offered by one of their clients.

“If we want our people to sleep near their site of work, we will then make arrangements, but this was offered by a client and it’s not our facility.”

Bartmann said he would put an immediate stop to the arrangement.

“We take responsibility. These are our people, and nobody will sleep on a client’s property unless approved by head office,” he said.

Bartmann added that the manager and driver of the truck, who were arrested for overloading, would be dealt with.

“This (transportation) wasn’t managed properly and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found responsible.”

He said the facility that had become a makeshift sleeping place for some of its guards was well regulated.

“The facility is managed as per the South African Intruder Detection Services Association standards and regulations,” he said.

Bartmann said Fidelity Security priotised the safety and working conditions of its guards at all times.

“The safety and security of our officers and customers remains our priority. All of our staff on the site have been given food and supplied with personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and sanitisers.”

Another guard, however, expressed disappointment that the driver, who was arrested last week while taking them home, was now in trouble with the company.

“It really saddens me that the driver must also face the music. All he did was follow instructions from management.”