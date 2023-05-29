Field hospitals set up to cater for growing number of cholera infections

Johannesburg - In a bid to mitigate against and manage the spread of cholera in the township of Hammanskraal, Gauteng Health has set up field hospitals in Kanana to cater for the growing numbers of infections. With more people continuing to present with symptoms of the diarrhoeal disease in the township north of Pretoria, temporary tents have been set up by the Department of Health to attend to residents presenting with symptoms of dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Upon arrival, patients are reportedly being treated through oral hydration or intravenous hydration, with critical patients taken to hospitals in Tshwane for further management and admission. The department reported that as of Sunday, there were 229 people at the Jubilee District Hospital, with a further 23 transferred to the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. On a positive note, health officials reported that fewer residents had presented at the hospital, with 29 patients having recovered and been discharged from the hospital. To date, laboratory-confirmed tests have confirmed 48 cases, with patients admitted to the local hospital and only 15 confirmed to have the disease.

As of Sunday, the number of deaths stood at 23. While efforts continue to be implemented to curb the spread, the Tshwane Municipality has urged residents to report people selling untested water in the area. Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that the city was alerted to water tankers roaming the community and selling water to residents.

“Community members are being cautioned not to buy or drink the water from these tankers as it has not been tested and is not declared safe for drinking. “The city provides water to formal and informal areas free of charge.” “The water provided from the city’s authorised tankers has been declared safe for drinking after a series of tests conducted confirmed that it does not have cholera,” he said.