Fifteen CCTV cameras installed in Smal Street to combat crime

Johannesburg CBD paints quite a stark portrait for deep rooted crime hotspots, with many being victims of muggings and robberies in businesses. To combat this, Mzi Khumalo, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the Gauteng Department of e-Government, along with the provincial Department of Community Safety head of department, Nontsikelelo Sisulu, launched the installation of new CCTV cameras at Smal Street on Monday.

Smal Street is notorious for crimes related to muggings and hijackings. The installation of the cameras serve to revitalise new technologies, including panic buttons and drones in order to combat crime and intensify security for shop owners and the public. During a media briefing, Khumalo stated that Smal Street residents and business owners lamented extreme crimes, thus, e-Government installed 15 CCTV cameras to reduce crime and ensure the safety of people.

“When the decision around CCTV cameras came into being, we thought that we should prioritise Small Street and thus far, we put up 15 cameras which are linked to the operation centre to demonstrate how it is helping us to fight crime,” said Khumalo. Meanwhile, Sisulu explained that the camera systems are designed for real time monitoring, which allows immediate deployment from law enforcement when a crime occurs. She continued to say the system allows law enforcement to respond not more than five minutes when a crime potentially takes place, this includes private security.

Later in the afternoon, the officials witnessed a demonstration of the cameras outside, and addressed a small crowd. “When people walk in Smal Street, they must be able to carry their cell phones without any fear. We think we will reach that goal. “We want to say to the business community, we are here to ensure that we enhance some of your initiatives of securing your businesses and thus far, we are very happy with the corporation and working relationship we have with the business community,” said Khumalo.

Additionally, Khumalo declared Smal Street as a ‘crime-free zone’. Last year, over 150 cameras were installed across the province. Earlier this year, in February, Gauteng government partnered with Vumacam, allowing immediate access to its extensive network of over 6 000 cameras provincially.