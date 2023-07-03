Fifteen family members killed in tragic road accident in Eastern Cape

Johannesburg - 15 family members died in a tragic and horrific accident last night on the bypass of the N9/10 in Middelburg, Eastern Cape. According to the SAPS, it is alleged that at about 9pm, a truck was travelling from Graaff-Reinet and a minibus was driving in the opposite direction.

"It is further alleged that the truck lost control and the trailer collapsed on to the oncoming minibus. All 15 passengers in the minibus, including two infants, died. The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide," said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene extended her sympathy to the families of the victims. “SAPS management in the Eastern Cape is deeply sorry for the loss of so many lives. The loss of loved ones in such a sudden and tragic manner is truly devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families as they navigate through this unimaginable grief," said Mene.

Last week, the Department of Transport expressed its dismay after a fatal car crash was reported in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape, and a second on the R555 Witbank/Ogies Road in Mpumalanga on Tuesday. The incidents resulted in the deaths of 14 people. The department said the Eastern Cape accident claimed the lives of eight passengers, while six perished in the Mpumalanga car crash. Meanwhile, in another accident, ER24 reported that this morning 27 people, including five children, were injured when a bus rear-ended a truck on the N3 in Heidelberg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 6.37am to find other services already in attendance. According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, a bus and truck had come to a stop in the emergency lane. "On closer inspection, medics found the driver lying trapped in his bus in a critical condition. Twenty-six others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. “Rescue Services had to use specialised equipment to free the driver from the vehicle. Once released, medics treated the patients and provided the driver with advanced life support before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care," said Meiring.