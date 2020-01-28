Johannesburg - A ringside gong symbolising a standing count was beaten 10 times in hopes that boxing icon Peter "Terror" Mathebula would wake up and take his corner. However, the champion had fallen and resting for eternity.
The "10 count" is applied when an opponent gets knocked down where a referee would then sends the other fighter to a neutral white corner and gives the downed fighter 10 seconds to get back up on his feet. However if they don't get up it means the fight is over.
Board Chairperson of Boxing South Africa Dr Peter Ngatane, performed the "boxing procedure" on Tuesday during the joint funeral service of the two love birds, Peter and his wife Emma who both died last week.
At the finish of the count Ngatane speaking at the Ramosa Hall in Randfontein said: "May his soul rest in peace."
Ngatane said: "Terror gave boxing in South Africa pride and because of his effort, during the apartheid struggle, he opened a way for people across the county to be able to interact with the boxing champion that he was."