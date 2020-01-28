Fight over for boxing legend as he and wife are laid to rest









In 1980, Peter Mathebula became the first black South African man to win a world boxing title. Photo: @simanga_Msane on twitter Johannesburg - A ringside gong symbolising a standing count was beaten 10 times in hopes that boxing icon Peter "Terror" Mathebula would wake up and take his corner. However, the champion had fallen and resting for eternity. The "10 count" is applied when an opponent gets knocked down where a referee would then sends the other fighter to a neutral white corner and gives the downed fighter 10 seconds to get back up on his feet. However if they don't get up it means the fight is over. Board Chairperson of Boxing South Africa Dr Peter Ngatane, performed the "boxing procedure" on Tuesday during the joint funeral service of the two love birds, Peter and his wife Emma who both died last week. At the finish of the count Ngatane speaking at the Ramosa Hall in Randfontein said: "May his soul rest in peace." Ngatane said: "Terror gave boxing in South Africa pride and because of his effort, during the apartheid struggle, he opened a way for people across the county to be able to interact with the boxing champion that he was."

He added saying Emma was a pillar of strength to Peter and always supported him at all times.

"When Terror was hitting a punching bag, Mme Emma was there coaching him and holding a stopwatch. They were more than love birds but a team".

The service was attended by former colleagues, hundreds of elderly people from the community of Mohlakeng, friends, family and government officials among them was the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

All the guest speakers who took to the podium to share their experiences with the couple, portrayed them as "loving birds” who were always following each other and full of jokes".

Peter and Emma's grandchild Thembi Mathebula who referred to the inseparable couple as "parents" said:

"It was never a dull moment with them. As old as we are they always treated us as small kids and passed their love to us.

"When they go out, they would take our CV's and apply for jobs for us. That's how much they cared and loved us and we will forever cherish that."

Mthethwa also praised the couple’s love saying: “When they met, their love took off like wildfire and had a strong passion for sport and that element created a strong bond as it kept them together at all times.

“They did everything together, supported each other and basically had unconditional love until they met their death.

“As we gather here we share tears of joy and love for the couple we derived from the practice of Bra Terror's craft and respect they be extended to all of humanity.”

The Star