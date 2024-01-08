Fikile Mbalula faces scrutiny over his remarks that the ANC defended Jacob Zuma in Parliament

As the country counts down the days until the highly anticipated ANC rally in Mpumalanga this weekend, all eyes have been on the party, with many meticulously monitoring all that is said by its members. In recent days, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has put the party’s name under scrutiny after claims that the party had once defended former president Jacob Zuma in Parliament.

Mbalula’s speech served as a prelude to the January 8 Statement, which is scheduled for Saturday at Mbombela Stadium. “We defended former president Zuma, even going to Parliament and saying that a swimming pool is a fire pool,” he said in a clip that has since commanded attention on social media. “The Constitutional Court, chaired by Mogoeng Mogoeng, issued a judgment against Jacob Zuma, but the ANC stood by him. Zuma now says he can’t stand President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Several political parties criticised Mbalula for his public remarks. “These are some of the reasons why some of us are in politics today, leaving the comforts of running our businesses. We couldn’t take the lies and deceit of the ANC. Saving our country became a priority. The price is worth fighting for,” said Action SA’s Herman Mashaba. The EFF’s Sinawo Thambo slammed Mbalula: “Fikile Mbalula is a monumental liability to the already broken credibility of the ANC. A statement is being made to clarify his admission that they deliberately lied about the swimming pool being a fire pool. The problem is the obsession with the podium and wanting to counter JZ. Nindi Tag (e) when it’s out.”