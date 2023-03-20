Fikile Mbalula lambasted for saying EFF shutdown a ‘big flop’

Johannesburg – ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been criticised for saying the EFF-initiated shutdown was a big flop. Mbalula, who has demonstrated strong disapproval of the national shutdown, took to Twitter to harangue the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Local celebrities have also weighed in on the posts slamming Mbalula for taking aim at the EFF. “The biggest flop is a party having to feel like they have to resort to this in order to get basic service delivery for the people. Biggest flop is having enough resources to fight a shutdown but not enough resources to do the same to make this country safe,” said Ayanda Thabethe. Sol Phenduka said: “Even if it is (the biggest flop) the reasons for the shutdown are valid. It being a so-called ‘flop’ doesn’t vindicate the ANC leadership. Y’all are letting the country down. seriously.”

Mbalula has been sharing a string of posts on Twitter, shooting down all attempts by the EFF. “The EFF’s plans of a shutdown in our country through chaos has failed. They are left isolated in many parts of the country. Their attempt to incite insurrection by using the electricity crisis has failed. Thank you, bantu bomzantsi.” Mbalula tweeted: “Claim no easy victories; tell no lies; mask no difficulties. The EFF’s attempt to coerce our people to stay away have failed. They have now resorted to intimidation tactics using a long-weekend holiday as a multiplier, that too has failed.