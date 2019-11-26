Johannesburg - A woman from the Phillipines has been given a new lease at life, thanks to South African doctors who performed a life-saving procedure to repair her damaged heart valve.
Natascha Oliversen, who grew up in Namibia but has been living in the Philippines with her husband for the past 18 years, was diagnosed with a severely leaking heart valve.
Her Phillipines-based cardiologist did not think she would make it during the open heart-surgery and advised her to say farewell to her family in case she did not survive.
However, Oliversen instead came to South Africa where she had the "keyhole" heart valve repair procedure at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.
“I did not even know that such a minimally invasive approach was available to repair damaged heart valves. My husband and I are over the moon that I was able to undergo this procedure in Cape Town.