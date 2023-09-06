Fire Commission funds could be placed to better use, says Public Safety MMC

Johannesburg - In a statement, Public Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said that in the aftermath of the Marshalltown fire, his department has further committed itself to continuing with thorough audits of all abandoned and hijacked buildings and the assessment of the conditions they are in. Tshwaku said that the Usindiso Building fire certainly brought to focus the quality of housing as well as the rampant lawlessness in the inner city.

The MMC said that the millions spent on the commission that was set up by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi could be better allocated to urgently upgrade the skills and technology of the Metro Police. Tshwaku said that this would enable them to more effectively root out the criminals who are benefiting from these hazardous and illegally controlled buildings. He added that past experience has shown how these commissions often take months, if not years, to conclude, with many yielding no results and only masking inaction.

“While we note the establishment of yet another commission of inquiry, we are well aware of the root cause behind the tragic Marshalltown fire. The issue is not mysterious or unknown; it’s the presence of hijacked buildings that serve as a tinderbox for such calamities. These structures are disasters waiting to happen,” he said. Tshwaku added that the situation is aggravated by well-co-ordinated criminal syndicates that financially benefit from these hijacked buildings. “They collect rent in cash with no record or accountability, making these locations not just dangerous living environments but also fertile grounds for other financial crimes like money laundering and tax evasion,” he said.

Tshwaku said that it was time to take immediate action and stop the endless talk. “We will take the fight to the criminals, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our residents. We call on the Gauteng government to join us and do the same. We are committed to facing this crisis head on,” he added. On Tuesday, Lesufi appointed a commission of inquiry into the Usindiso Building fire in Johannesburg, which claimed 77 lives.