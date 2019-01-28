The ANC offices up in flames in Vereeniging. Picture: @nmorobi/Twitter.

Johannesburg - A fire has completely destroyed the ANC regional office in Vereeniging. Firefighters could not do anything to salvage the building and its contents.

It is believed that the fire started around midnight but the cause is not yet known.

The police's Captain Tebogo Lephotho said there was no one inside the office at the time.

A caretaker stationed at the office "said the building was locked and he did not know what happened. When he saw the fire, he unlocked the building and got inside to try and save a few things. He only managed to save a fridge and a couch," Lephotho said.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene it was already too late to salvage the building.

The remnants of the ANC office in Vereeniging after a fire destroyed it.

"They tried their best but it was too late. The office was already destroyed."

The office was situated in the CBD. It used to be a house that was later converted into an office. It served as the regional ANC office for the Sedibeng area.

"Nobody knows the cause of the fire. We are still waiting for forensic experts to do investigations and tell us what caused it.

The Star tried to get comment from the ANC's Zizi Kodwa but calls could not go through.

The region has been plagued by problems. Last year disgruntled members from at least four branches in Sedibeng challenged the outcomes of a regional conference and took the ANC Gauteng to court. Later, the Regional Executive Committee was disbanded, a move that many had not been happy with.

The Star