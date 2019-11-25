Firefighter watches in sadness as building that killed colleagues is demolished









ON ITS way down, the Bank of Lisbon building gets demolished more than a year after three City of Joburg firemen lost their lives on September 5. Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA) Some family members of the three firefighters who paid the ultimate prize to put out a raging fire last year painfully returned to watch the killer Bank of Lisbon building being demolished on Sunday. Scores of people thronged the Johannesburg CBD to watch the controlled demolition of the building that was founded in 1965. One of the firefighters that survived the fire said he had escaped by sheer luck. The firefighter who asked to remain anonymous said he was supposed to be on shift on the day of the fatal accident when the building went up in flames. The firefighter said he knew the colleagues that lost their lives and hoped that Sunday marked a chapter that could finally be put to bed.

“It is in part a relief, but at the same time it brings back those memories," he said.

“Seeing the building collapse brought back those memories again, I am still a bit sad because some of the memories can never be taken away,” he said.

The implosion literally took seconds.

The Bank of Lisbon collapsing. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA)

After a loud siren lasting a minute, which was broadcast to the surrounding inner-city blocks to warn curious bystanders and onlookers to keep a safe distance from the explosion, the building disappeared.

Had anyone taken their eyes off the structure following the loud siren which spread to a few blocks around the implosion areas, they would have missed it as it collapsed into a single heap of rubble in seconds.

A source with specialised knowledge of such demolitions as that of the Bank of Lisbon building said the demolition would “actually take eight seconds” because the more than 2000 charges fitted to the building “take about two-and-a-half seconds” to detonate and the building would thereafter implode.

A massive cloud of dust enveloped the nearby areas seconds afterwards, which had journalists, TV crews and spectators gasping for a breath of fresh, clean air before being escorted from a viewing area in a nearby building to allow them to escape the dust.

The implosion of the 31-storey building went according to plan.

There were fears about cracks in the city's infrastructure resulting from the implosion because of the many underground tunnels, many of which were historic post office transport tunnels for the delivery of mail, and water and electricity cables beneath the roads.

At the end of Sunday, long after the dust had settled and the summer sun was ready to set, there were no reports of any damages or injuries.

Rubble and dust is all that's left after the Bank of Lisbon implosion.

At least nine other buildings in the Joburg CBD, owned and/or managed by the provincial legislature and the Public Works Department, are in poor condition and are safety hazards, according to the Gauteng DA spokesperson on infrastructure development and planning, Alan Fuchs.

A total of 10 buildings were purchased in 2003, destined to form part of the Kopanong Gauteng government precinct.

Many of these buildings are today either in ruins, abandoned, or are partially built.

The rubble, which will take weeks to clear, will eventually be used to house a Gauteng legislature building which will be part of a precinct linked by underground and above-ground walkways and links to unite all provincial departments.

The project was put on hold indefinitely in 2010.

This was partly because of objections from heritage bodies that claimed demolition permits had not been properly issued, and also because the department had no funding.

Fuchs said the cost of construction alone has escalated from R2.5bn to R7.5bn.