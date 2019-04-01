Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A Joburg firefighter convicted and sentenced for killing his boss remains on the job much to the outrage of the victim’s family. The family of Lesedi Mphatswe, a station commander killed while on duty in 2015, have opened up about their shock at learning that his killer, Lesetja Kgaffe, was not sacked.

Despite being convicted and sentenced in January last year for killing Mphatswe, Kgaffe remains free after being granted leave to appeal both the conviction and sentence.

He was also granted bail.

The Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court sentenced Kgaffe to a 12-year jail term after ruling that he had murdered Mphatswe.

Mphatswe was shot dead when he tried to serve a disciplinary letter on Kgaffe at his Vanderbijlpark home.

The two were both stationed at the Orange Farm Fire Station, south of Joburg.

He was released from jail in July last year after the high court in Pretoria granted him leave to appeal both the conviction and sentence.

The Star understood that Kgaffe maintained his innocence on grounds that he shot Mphatswe in self-defence.

“The accused paid bail of R20 000 pending the outcome of his appeal against the conviction and sentence,” said Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority.

“The clerk of the court in Vanderbijlpark is still awaiting a date for the appeal. All necessary documents have been submitted (to the high court).”

But it is a painful mystery to Mphatswe's family who have been questioning how Kgaffe managed to return to work.

John Mphatsoe, brother to the deceased, has been seeking answers from the City of Joburg since learning of Kgaffe’s return to work.

John said that the family had learnt in the most shocking way that Kgaffe was not in jail and back at work.

They saw Kgaffe on TV addressing colleagues at the memorial service of the three firefighters who lost their lives at a provincial government building.

The widow of the slain commander, also employed by the council as a firefighter, encountered Kgaffe at the memorial service.

“We were shocked when we saw him at the memorial service of those firefighters who lost their lives,” Mphatsoe said.

“He stood up there to address people.

“My sister-in-law was also there, she was shocked. The city didn’t inform her that this guy was back at work. She just saw him on the podium.”

The slain firefighter’s brother met a top-ranking official of the fire department last week to discuss the matter. He said the official promised to resolve it. Since September last year, Mphatsoe has been tagging MMC for public safety Michael Sun on Twitter demanding answers.

“I will never keep quiet until @ CityofJoburgEMS, @CityofJoburgZA, @MichaelSun168 and @HermanMashaba do justice to the Mphatswe family. You can’t still be employing a murderer who killed Lesedi Mphatswe. We seek justice,” he posted on the platform yesterday. John said the family wanted Kgaffe removed from work.

“All we want is justice. Let them do what is in their policies. If he was convicted, what must happen? Let them take action.” The Star’s attempts to establish why Kgaffe was back at his post drew blanks. Sun’s office forwarded queries to the department of group corporate and shared services on Thursday.

Luyanda Longwe, spokesperson for Sun, said this was the office that dealt with hiring and firing of any employee in the city. Before deciding that group corporate and shared services won’t answer the questions, spokesperson Karabo Seane said: “Your questions have been forwarded to our labour relations department and we are awaiting a response from them.”

On Friday, Longwe reiterated that the matter should be dealt with by Sun’s office.

