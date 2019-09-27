Firefighters long suspension taking its financial toll







File Picture: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - More than 230 suspended firefighters have been sitting at home for a month as their stand-off with the emergency medical services (EMS) drags on. The employees, who spoke to The Star anonymously, said the long suspension was hitting them in the pocket as they no longer received their full pay. The workers’ Sunday shifts, holidays and overtime have also been cut. One employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said the money she received was less than her expenses. “I pay R4500 for my house bond, R2500 for school, R3800 for my car instalment and still have to buy groceries and also send money to my mother. This is really bad,” she said.

She said before the suspension she was earning about R25 000 and now she gets R16 000.

The Joburg-based firefighter said as much as she wanted to return to work and do overtime to get extra money, it was hard for her to continue working under the same conditions.

“If they can just deliver what they promised, then I would gladly go back to work. I can’t risk my life to get raped and robbed while on duty.

“We need supervision, them (EMS) complying with the National Health Act and provide us escorts when sent on duty as they promised,” said the employee.

Another employee called the suspension of the workers illegal, claiming it was not conducted under the “rule of law”.

“Some of our managers don't even have qualifications and are not following the law,” said the employee.

The employee said he was the only breadwinner at his house and was struggling to provide for his family since all his benefits were cut.

The workers were suspended last month after EMS management and the City of Joburg accused them of engaging in an illegal strike.

The employees had called on the city and EMS management to comply with Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) standards in clinical practice.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said this week that the employees were suspended for refusing to carry out lawful instructions.

“EMS personnel fall under the essential services and, according to the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995, we are not allowed to participate in such protest actions,” said Mulaudzi.

The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa has vowed to stand by its members.

Speaking at a media briefing, regional secretary Lesetja Kgaffe said it made no sense that the EMS and the city were the ones not complying but the employees were the ones that got suspended.

“How many people must die, how many people must be suspended for them to start complying with the law?”

Kgaffe said they were not refusing to work but only want a safer work environment for their members as prescribed by the HPCSA. “We cannot use our licences where there is non-compliance.”

The Star