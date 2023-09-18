Johannesburg - First aid has become increasingly important, especially in the event of fires and other unexpected life-threatening events. As a result, St John Ambulance, the global non-profit organisation that, for 140 years, has provided first aid and health-care services in South Africa, has partnered with learning solutions provider New Leaf Technologies on a project that will enable graduates to treat emergencies at work, home, or play.

Director of Training, Saroj Rajoo, said the course aligned with St John’s ongoing commitment to care for people and it supported the organisation’s motto. “Simply put, we want to reach and teach as many people as possible first aid knowledge and skills so in an emergency they can take charge of the situation and put into action the necessary first aid to save a life or prevent further injury,” he said. Rajoo said that on completion of the online summative assessment, trainees would undergo a practical skills assessment at one of St John’s 10 centres around the country.

“Users can be assured of high-quality training with up-to-date information and first aid protocols. St John has accreditations with quality assurance partners, from the Quality Council of Trades and Occupation, to the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), to the American Heart Association, to the Resuscitation Council of South Africa,” he said. Managing director at New Leaf, Michael Hanly, said although the online first aid course might not be accredited by the SETAs, all content was directly aligned with the South African Quality Assurance unit standard 119567. “This speaks to the high quality of St John’s training content. New Leaf Technologies has a wealth of experience in the e-learning space, helping organisations create, curate, and deliver blended learning that adapts to each individual,” he said.

“Real-time analytics contained in learning systems like the NewSpring platform, of which New Leaf is the distributor in southern Africa, have made it possible to track progress, identify skill gaps, and measure the impact of training initiatives. “These same capabilities are contained in the LMS ( Learning Management System) created for St John. It is such a privilege to partner with this incredible organisation on this project,” Hanly said. He said you heard about the negatives regarding technology, but here it was being used to help people save lives, perhaps the greatest thing anyone could do.