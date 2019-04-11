Sakhumzi Maqubela, owner of Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Soweto, is celebrating the 18th anniversary of its opening on the historic street. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - It is a quiet Sunday on Vilakazi Street, Soweto. Countless tourists, higher up the road, are scuffling to take pictures in front of Nelson Mandela’s home. At Sakhumzi Restaurant, owner Sakhumzi Maqubela, is giving a tour of his establishment, pointing out that the bar used to be his living room and the outdoor area was the old driveway. Multiple times, he stops to warmly greet his customers or joke with staff.

He eventually sits down and asks about perceptions and thoughts we had of Soweto before visiting the township.

After listening, he tells us what was behind the opening of the establishment: “I opened the restaurant to dispel the stigma and perception that Soweto is a rough and no-go area, a place only for crime. I opened it to say there are human beings in Soweto and people are cultured here.

“It’s a place where we are selling an experience, a Soweto experience,” he says.

Sakhumzi Restaurant is celebrating 18 years since its opening on historic Vilakazi Street, the only street in the world where two Nobel peace prize winners lived, former president Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

When it opened in 2001, Sakhumzi was the only restaurant on the street which today is home to about 10 others. Maqubela revealed he mentored most of the other restaurateurs.

“It’s better to eat the cake with many people and enjoyed it, unlike me only having cake,” he said.

Maqubela created the restaurant at his family home following a career in IT.

After work, he said, he would host friends outside his home and was the go-to man to ask about the Joburg nightlife.

“I ended up thinking, ‘Why must I take people outside Soweto to have a good time when they can eat in Soweto and have a good time.’”

The restaurant began to fill up and the once quiet spot which hosts about 4000 people a month, gradually increased its customer base.

By 1pm, the restaurant is abuzz with local and foreign customers.

However, it was not always as popular as it is now. The first five years were tough, said Maqubela. While the launch of the business was a success, people stopped coming afterwards.

The business got a boost when Maqubela won an SAB competition, where he was taught the fundamentals of owning a business.

“After four or five years, the business grew, my balance sheet grew and I could see more tables, chairs, employing more people and more equipment in the kitchen,” he said.

When conceptualising his business, Maqubela placed himself in the customers’ shoes.

“With me as a tourist, I don’t want to hang out in a place where there are only tourists, I want to go and see and explore where local people stay,” he explained.

“The same with tourists when they come here they want to interact with locals; they are here to explore and see how local people survive their daily lives.”

But in 2017, the restaurant’s manager, Kwesi Hudson, was gunned down after refusing entry to thugs.

Njabulo Ngubane, who was among the robbers, was handed a life sentence in May last year.

Hudson was like a father to Maqubela, and his death broke off a piece of him, he said.

“He was like a mentor and I finished school because of him. I would have lost hope if he was never around.”

Maqubela added that Hudson’s death was also devastating for the staff because he was one of the “pillars of this business”.

Following Hudson’s death, patrons were afraid to come to Sakhumzi but the business continued to receive support from corporate companies.

“Since the incident, we have locals that are patrolling and more police visibility and cameras installed on Vilakazi Street,” he says.

Maqubela also owns a panel beating company in Bruma and a liquor store and restaurant in Diepsloot. He also plans to franchise the Sakhumzi Restaurant through the Sakhumzi Stokvel to help create a hospitality training facility.

For Maqubela, the greatest achievement has been the impact of the business on the lives of his staff and on his own life.

“When I started, I used to be based locally but now on my birthday I am able to travel.”

He added that he was living his dream.

