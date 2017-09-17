BIG BITE: The Soweto Kota Festival brought together food lovers to experience delicious food offered at more than 30 stalls at the Soweto Theatre. Picture Matthews Baloyi

THE inaugural Sasko Soweto Kota Festival was a big hit at the weekend with hundreds attending. It was part of the launch of the spring social calendar.

The success of the event, held at the Soweto Theatre, was “overwhelming”, said the founder of the festival, Sidwell Tshingilane.

“We are rather surprised at the massive turnout, it’s been so great. Unfortunately, we had a small venue. But there is a demand for this event.

“Saturday was hectic because that’s the day everyone wanted to come out. The demand is so high that we are going to have to do another one before the end of the year. So we have started working on that. We’re so happy that Sasko supported this initiative,” he said.

On Saturday, tickets had sold out by 2pm. The event started at 11am and had not only residents of Soweto in attendance, but people from other parts of Gauteng. Organisers had set aside around 3 000 tickets for each day of the event.

Kotas (quarter loaves hollowed and filled) ranged from extremely meaty to healthy options. There was also a beer garden, live entertainment and a children’s section. Some stalls were more in demand than others, with Noxious Kotas having the longest queue throughout the day. One of the more creative kota stalls was from Kuthokozele Fast Food.

Kota creator Siphamandla Mhlongo demonstrated an interesting version of the popular fillings.

“It’s a kasi kota with cream spinach, green beans, feta, chicken kebabs and ‘run-aways’ (chicken feet). The inspiration for this type of kota was based on the brief that the event organisers ask for - something healthy and this is what we thought of.”

Freshly Squeezed Juice was also one of the stalls at the festival. Owner Malanga Dzivhani told The Star that he thought the festival was a great initiative in showcasing local entrepreneurs’ culinary talent and hoped that plenty more people would come to the stall. He hoped to sell out the stock he brought.

City of Joburg member of the mayoral committee for community development, Nonhlanhla Sifumba, said she was happy with the turnout.

“It shows that people love their food. The kota being celebrated ensures that social cohesion is enhanced because people are together in one space enjoying good music and great food.”

