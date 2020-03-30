Five in quarantine after Alex man tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - Five people are currently under quarantine after being in close contact with an Alexandra township man who tested positive for Covid-19. The Gauteng Department confirmed on Monday that the man had been instructed to remain in self-isolation while awaiting results after being tested. However, he left Gauteng for Limpopo without the department's knowledge. "Upon positive confirmation of results the department together with law enforcement agencies tracked the confirmed case to Limpopo. He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside of the province last week before the lock down. "He is currently under isolation in a health facility in Limpopo. All known close contacts have already been identified, tested and are in quarantine pending results. Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts.

"We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly, so that together we can contain and prevent further spread of Covid-19," the department said.

The man was found at a village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said at the time that the man, instead of self isolating in Gauteng, had gone back to his home village outside Tzaneen.

She also expressed concern that the inter-movements of people between provinces would exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus in the country, saying the department of health might have problems dealing with imported cases if people ignore a call to lockdown.

Meanwhile Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said he was concerned with the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases of health workers who work both in the private and public hospitals.

"They are exposed not only to their families but to the patients who they are meant to treat."

