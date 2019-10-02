Five-month delay in placement of TVET students sparks complaint









File picture: Pixabay An online accounting firm has complained about a five-month delay in the placement of eight TVET college students for internships. Osidon has bemoaned the placement delays from Fasset, a finance and accounting services Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta). The founder and chief executive of Pretoria-based Osidon, Hennie Ferreira, told The Star the company had been waiting for eight interns from Fasset since May. The online firm offers accounting, tax, payroll, company registration and compliance services to clients. As part of their training, TVET students have to complete an 18-month internship following the completion of the theoretical component of their studies.

Ferreira said the delay was a major problem for the company and the South African job market.

“There are thousands of students waiting to be placed at companies. And thousands of employers are waiting for their interns,” Ferreira said.

Fasset communications and marketing officer Zandile Skosana, however, said that Seta checked their system and did not have Osidon registered as a levy-paying member.

Osidon, however, insisted that they are registered. “We are definitely compliant and registered,” said Ferreira.

Skosana added that the Fasset TVET Work-Based Experience Project only opened its funding window in August and closed on September 13.

“The Skills Development team has assessed all applications received and is emailing feedback to all applicants, and memorandums of understanding will be entered into with the approved applicants. This will then enable employers to recruit interns,” said Skosana.

Rethabile Mosamo, an accounting student from Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein, told The Star she had been searching for an internship for three months without success.

She said she wanted first-hand experience so she could graduate and get her diploma

Osidon’s PR and marketing co- ordinator, Lali van Zuydam, said the firm rented additional office space to accommodate the eight interns they expected to receive.

“We’ve an entire room set up already for the interns and they haven’t yet arrived. We like to offer opportunities to students but aren’t given the opportunity yet,” said Van Zuydam.

Fasset said it endeavoured to ensure that learner placement was a priority

“We have an active career portal where we encourage learners at higher institutions of learning to register on our career portal and upload their CVs online,” said Skosana.