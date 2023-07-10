Five more trucks torched in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg - Barely 24 hours after the torching of six buses by an unknown group of gangs operating around Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu-Natal, reports of the burning of five more trucks in Mpumalanga have raised eyebrows. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed on Monday that at least five trucks were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga.

Mohlala said the incident happened on Sunday evening, near the Waterval Boven Tunnel on the N4. “Currently, we do not know the motive for that – for setting alight those particular trucks,” said Mohlala. “Information at our disposal is that two vehicles – one was a Toyota Hilux bakkie and a sedan – were stopped just before the Waterval Boven Tunnel, and they set them alight without telling the drivers exactly what the motive behind that was,” he said.

“We are told that they (the assailants) instructed the truck drivers to take out their IDs and leave those particular trucks. We are continuing with our investigations as the police.” On Sunday, Road Freight Association (RFA) CEO Gavin Kelly said it was nothing but a co-ordinated attack on the road freight sector. “Both the specific spot on the N3 and the timing were chosen to cause the best outcome in terms of mayhem and disruption. The long-term effects will bring greater destruction to employment levels and will result in further job losses as businesses and supporting sectors shrink and trade moves away from South Africa,” Kelly said.

Five trucks were set alight in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening, near the Waterval Boven Tunnel on the N4. Picture: SAPS Kelly said there will be short-term and long-term implications for the continued torching of trucks by reported syndicates. He said the immediate short-term losses will run into millions of rand, which include the cost of vehicles, cargo, personal effects, road damage, EMS response, delays in movement, and shipping penalties. On the other hand, he said the long-term impact will include increased security costs in the cost of logistics, higher insurance premiums, higher Sasria cover premiums, higher toll fees, less freight movement through South Africa, the closure of freight companies, and the loss of jobs.

“Depending on the category of vehicle, the type, and value of the cargo, and the specialised equipment required for the cargo, the costs can be anywhere between R3 million and R10 million. A simple calculation of the capital losses (assets and cargo) of the six trucks destroyed to date amounts to anything between R18 million and R60 million,” he said. On Sunday, while addressing members of the media on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the KZN incident as “economic sabotage”. “I am concerned about these activities, which have a negative impact on our economy. It is almost like economic sabotage, because burning six trucks on the main artery of our country is concerning in terms of the economy,” Ramaphosa said.