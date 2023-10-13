Five nabbed after police officer dangled in the air by unruly crowd in Eden Park

A video showing community members of Eden Park in Ekurhuleni assaulting SAPS members is making the rounds on social media. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, has been condemned by Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

Gauteng police this morning confirmed the arrest of five people in connection with the attack. (Warning :Strong Language) Eden Park, Ekhurhuleni. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/jIQD2wHUPb — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 12, 2023 “Suspects will be charged with obstructing police in execution of their duties, attack on police officers, assault on police officers, attempted robbery of a firearm. They will be appearing before the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

The video shows a police van parked, and community members are heard hurling insults and swear words at the officers. An officer is seen standing outside while a second is seen coming out from the front seat of the car to attend to the people swearing at him. The scene escalated quickly and chaos erupted as community members surrounded the slightly built officer. He was overcome as some community members lifted him up, and at that moment he tried to reach for his service pistol.

When the other officers let off warning shots, the crowd dispersed. The other officers drove off, leaving their colleague behind, and as the policeman ran, people in the crowd threw stones at him. It is reported that officers from Eden Park police station were on routine patrols when they noticed a vehicle that looked suspicious.

The police are said to have stopped the car, after which community members who were at a nearby park started to attack them. “The members had to fire warning shots to protect themselves from community members who were attacking them.” Gauteng police said this was the second incident in a week in which officers were attacked in Eden Park.

The station commander was still nursing injuries after he was attacked and injured by community members on Sunday while he was responding to an assault case. The suspect has since been arrested and denied bail. “The violent behaviour of some of the community of Eden Park and lack of respect towards the police will not be tolerated. All those who were involved in the attack on police must be arrested and brought to justice,” said Mawela. A case of assault and attack on police has been opened at Eden Park police station for investigation.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said this was an unfortunate scene which they strongly condemned. “It goes to demonstrate the very point we continuously make about the need to improve community-police relations so that at any given time, whatever differences occur are addressed in a mutually respectful manner,” said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. The United Independent Movement (UIM) called for an urgent investigation into this matter.