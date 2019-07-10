File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Five suspects have been arrested for attempting to bribe police officials to release suspected stolen vehicles, the Hawks said. The suspects were nabbed in Limpopo and North West on Friday.

Eduardo Musoho, 33, and Raymond Mashishingwa Moshatane, 39, appeared in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday, in a case of being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and allegedly offering the investigating officer attached to Vehicle Crime Investigating Unit in Seshego a R2000 bribe for the release of the vehicle.

The two were remanded in custody until Friday for a formal bail application. The ongoing investigation will also disclose whether the accused are first time offenders or not.

Captain Matimba Maluleke said this was the fourth occurrence in less than six months where police officers displayed their loyalty by being incorruptible.

Maluleke added that: “Loyalty is what is expected of each and every police officer. In fact, it’s part and parcel of the code and conduct. We have no room for corrupt officials in this organisation, we sometimes arrest our own members if need be.”

Asked why bribery was rife, Maluleke said: “Some people are devious; they commit crime knowing exactly that it is not right.”

Another two suspects, aged 32 and 55, from the North West, made their first appearance at the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court yesterday for allegedly attempting to bribe an investigating officer with R25000. The bail applications for the two suspects was postponed to next Tuesday. They currently remain in custody.

This is the second bribery attempt made on this case. This time Anton Louis Tite, 41, attempted to bribe the investigator by paying R10000 to have his Ford Ranger handed back to him. He was immediately arrested.

His Ford Ranger is one of two which were seized in February during an operation conducted by police at a Hartbeesfontein plot, which was believed to have been a place for illegal dealings.