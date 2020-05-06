Five suspects nabbed for violent attack on ex-SABC editor

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Five Free State men have been arrested for allegedly attacking former SABC editor news editor Barry Claasen then 0going to his house a few days later to steal his car as he lay in hospital fighting for his life. The men were arrested at their homes on Tuesday. According to the Free State police's Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, Claasen, 65, was at his Universitas, Bloemfontein flat on April 29 when suspects broke in. They badly assaulted him then robbed him of his cellphone. They also took his car keys as they fled the scene.

A badly injured Classen was taken to hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

Makhele said a person who was taking care of Claasen's flat while he was in hospital arrived at the Parkweg Police Station on May 3 to report that Claasen's garage had been broken into and his Silver Renault Clio stolen.

"The vehicle was traced by the team and located at a drug post in Zastron Street. The police made an arrest of a well-known 30-year-old alleged motor vehicle thief from Monoko Street in Rocklands, Mangaung.

"His arrest led to four other arrests, two suspects aged 20 and 31 years staying in Grassland 2, one aged 30 years from Daily Street and the last one aged 35 from Abduraman Street in Heidedal were all arrested.

"The cases of theft of motor vehicle and house robbery were linked together and the suspects were charged for both the offences. They will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on May 7.

"The team of Captain Pieter Louw, Sergeant Lebohang Mokau and Constable David Makhura had been working tirelessly to trace the suspects," Makhele said.

Claasen, who had worked at the SABC for 34 years, retired in 2017.

The Star