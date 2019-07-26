A series of botched disciplinary processes at Transnet have sparked a controversy that has exposed cracks within the company’s board.



Transnet last month reinstated five of the eight employees it suspended in February, admitting it “did not follow the correct process”.

The state-owned entity used 345 old audit reports to effect the precautionary suspensions, saying they had “been piling up, with no follow up”.





“It was quite humiliating because some of the suspended colleagues had to be marched out of the premises by Transnet security,” one of the reinstated employees said.





Transnet spokesperson Molatwane Likhethe said the decision to bring the five back was based on legal advice. “A decision was made to reinstate the employees who were suspended, as there were no prospects of success in pursuing the disciplinary hearing against them,” he said.





Two internal memos, which The Star has seen, also show another gaffe after the entity acknowledged it bungled procedure in the matter of Mmathabo Sukati, who was demoted from her chief audit officer position in February, saying “we have lost confidence in her abilities”.





Three weeks ago, Transnet circulated a fresh memo indicating it “unequivocally withdraws” the decision. “Transnet still has Xoliswa Ntshingila acting as chief audit officer and has withdrawn the demotion of Mmathabo (Sukati), which means Transnet is paying two people for the same job,” a board member said, adding that these decisions were imposed to advance the personal interests of an individual.





In a fresh blunder, it has emerged that the presiding officer in the disciplinary hearing of suspended Transnet Engineering chief executive Thamsanqa Jiyane, advocate Kameshni Pillay, is the wife of former Nkonki boss Mitesh Patel, allegedly a front man of the Guptas and tainted Trillian.





In 2013, Transnet outsourced its internal audit function to three firms, including Nkonki. Ironically, Jiyane, who was suspended in August last year, was charged for one of the disputed payments made to Trillian, among other charges. Transnet alleged that he was “to a certain extent” responsible for authorising the contentious R11.4 million payment to Trillian by Transnet Engineering in 2016.





Jiyane repeatedly dismissed the allegations, saying when he received an invoice from Trillian in February 2016, he accepted receipt of it, but refused to authorise payment as he was not happy with the work executed.





The second invoice issued by Trillian was issued under a new invoice number, but still dated February. Despite being addressed to him, Jiyane has maintained that he never received it and other senior executives of Transnet authorised payment in June 2016.





The man who replaced Patel at liquidated Nkonki, Thuto Masasa, is on record as saying he tendered his resignation as the chief executive officer of Nkonki “as a result of very serious and damaging allegations published in the media in particular regarding his relationship with Mr Salim Essa, Trillian and Gupta linked entities.”





While Pillay told The Star she was married to Patel, Transnet and Jiyane’s lawyers confirmed there was no disclosure from Pillay, who also serves as chairperson of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates.





Jiyane’s laywer Nicqui Galaktiou said: “Should this information be correct, I am shocked that it was not disclosed as it may be a conflict of interest.”





Asked why she accepted the role given the links between Trillian and her husband, Pillay refused to comment. “Please note that apart from confirming that my husband is Mitesh Patel, our ethical rules do not permit me to respond to your queries. I trust you find the above in order,” Pillay said in an emailed response.



