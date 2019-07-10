The trial against an Alexandra man, accused of raping five girls aged between 5 and 10 in one day, has been marred by postponements for the past three years.

“The case has been fraught with delays and postponements, all of which WMACA deems to be nothing but secondary abuse by the judiciary system. In the past 18 months, for a multitude of reasons, the case has been postponed over a dozen times.

“Some of postponements and delays were caused by, among others, a failure to locate and notify some of the victims, electricity outages at the Alexandra Magistrate’s court as well as malfunctioning and ill-maintained non-functioning intermediary equipment,” WMACA director Miranda Jordan said.

In January, three of the five victims as well as a doctor who attended the girls, were set to give testimonies.

The alleged perpetrator was 48 years old when he allegedly carried out the rapes in Alexandra. According to reports, he offered one of the victims R8 after the alleged attack and threatened to kill all the girls if they screamed or told anyone what had happened.

The girls received therapy at WMACA’s Alexandra Kidz clinic.

A social worker who compiled a competency to testify report for the girls gave her testimony at the previous court date.

She said due to the age of the children at the time of assessment, they might not have been able to distinguish between truth and lie due to their “cognitive development”.

“However, after reassessment, they will be competent to testify as they were successfully subjected to tests that determined their ability to testify truthfully,” WMACA’s advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi said.

On Monday, the case was again postponed as one of the victims was away on school holidays.

“WMACA is anticipating a continuation of the trial without any further postponements as the victims are ready to testify and the case has already been stalled long enough - we will not tolerate any further unnecessary postponement. Child sexual abuse and rape cases need to be prioritised to reflect their seriousness.”

Murombedzi said they would continue to monitor the case and offer support to the parents of the victims.

The accused remains in custody and is facing four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The trial will resume later this month.