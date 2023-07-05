Five young entrepreneurs to head to India after winning Ekurhuleni pitching competition

Johannesburg - Later this month, five young entrepreneurs will fly the City of Ekurhuleni flag high at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Summit (G20 YEA Summit) 2023 in New Delhi, India. The city said the summit would be hosted in New Delhi from Thursday, July 13 to 15, after the quintet was crowned the winner of the annual Ekurhuleni Festival of Ideas pitching competition.

The city’s spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, said the competition allowed young entrepreneurs to pitch their business models to stand a chance to win cash prizes that could be used to uplift their businesses. However, this year there was an additional incentive to participate in the summit. "This year, close to 200 hopeful participants pitched their business models to a panel of seasoned industry leaders, and the five were selected to be part of the country’s delegation to attend the summit because their submission stood above the rest," said Dlamini. "These youngsters will join hundreds of the world’s top young entrepreneurs in the sharing of ideas and best practises in running a business."