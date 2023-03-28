‘Fix a Woman’s Crown’ takes GBV fight to the people

Johannesburg - South Africa’s newly established non-profit organisation, Fix a Woman’s Crown, in a bid to highlight the plight of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), will organise its first health walk at Ruimsig Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Founder and president of the organisation, Carol Mutsharani, says the Know Your Worth Health Walk is a family event aimed at raising funds to enable the implementation of programmes within the NPO’s calendar.

Mutsharani, who is also a GBV survivor, said the walk, which comes in the form of a 5 km and 10 km walk/run, is aimed at allowing greater participation by communities in and around Gauteng. "This is an exciting time for me as a GBV survivor, as it says to me that you’ve healed, and it is time to assist others heal. This walk is the first of many initiatives I plan to carry out to touch as many lives as possible in our country. South Africa’s future is in the hands of our children, and most of these children are the most affected by the GBV pandemic. It is for this reason that I established this NPO, to not only attend to the needs of the GBV victims but also to drill down to the effects these have on the children’s psychology and outlook on life. This initiative will assist in raising the much-needed funds to make a difference in our communities," she said. Mutsharini said emotional healing for GBV survivors is a crucial aspect of overcoming the GBV, which was been described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as highly "simple and complicated."

"Fix a Woman’s Crown believes in focusing on emotional healing for survivors of GBV through devising coping mechanisms. We work with different communities to combat GBV and youth disengagement through social activations and events, including physical activities that form part of our healing and empowerment programmes," she said. Mutsharini said she believes men have a role to play in the fight against the scourge. "It is simple because violence against women and children can be brought to an immediate end if every man makes a conscious decision never to harm a woman or a child — and lives by that decision."