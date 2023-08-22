Flags out as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted with fanfare as he reaches hotel

The InterContinental Johannesburg was a flurry of activity as India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre earlier today. “Modi, Modi, Modi,” could be heard as Indian diaspora members gathered at the entrance of the hotel to welcome him by waving Indian flags.

Modi took a moment to wave and greet the excited members who had come to the hotel to catch a glimpse of him on his arrival. Scores of local and international media could be seen coming into the convention centre, and stationed at intersections surrounding the venue, where the world’s leaders are expected to hold bilateral meetings on promoting peace, security, development, and co-operation. Billboards and placards bearing Modi’s likeness could be seen on the road to the centre.

Modi’s visit is the third to South Africa, and also marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa. He also received a ceremonial guard of honour when he touched down at the Waterkloof Air Force Base and was welcomed by Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Modi is expected to address the BRICS Business Forum later today, alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa, China’s Xi Jinping, Brazil’s Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva, and a pre-recorded video from Russia’s Vladimir Putin.