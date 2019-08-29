Dr Thandi Ndlovu.

The late Dr Thandi Mavis Ndlovu has been hailed as a heroine who fought for women’s rights and equality despite going through her own domestic challenges. Her memorial service was held on Wednesday at House Of Treasures Ministries in Rispark, south of Joburg.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura; Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu; ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini; former head of the SANDF General Siphiwe Nyanda; and gospel singer Deborah Fraser were among the high profile people at the service.

Ndlovu’s daughter, Khanyi Chaba, told mourners that her mother spoke about women abuse in her final days.

“Dr T openly shared with us that she is going through a divorce and it’s a difficult divorce and it’s primarily because of abuse,” the daughter said.

Gauteng premier David Makhura and other mourners at the memorial service of Dr Thandi Ndlovu.

She said her mom was passionate about the fight against women abuse and wanted her (Chaba) to talk about how she experienced abuse in her marriage.

Chaba said her mother had shared how her divorce brought her peace.

She said Ndlovu was planning to write a book on how the system failed her, referring to how police refused to open a case of abuse when she tried to report a domestic violence case several times.

“She was going to write a book and her book was going to talk about this madness in the land,” Chaba said.

“Her death is not of a victim but of a giant.”

Makhura told mourners how Ndlovu’s family took him in during the height of apartheid: “I always said big sister, you’re a wonderful human being.”

Makhura said Ndlovu had a great impact on people she met.

“Everywhere she went, impact followed her. Her name was synonymous with impact,” Makhura said.

He described Ndlovu as a “woman of courage with a heart of gold, a fearless feminist, a freedom fighter of very deep convictions and a people’s doctor”.

“She went everywhere where people needed access to health care, particularly the poor,” he said.

“She was a very skilled businesswoman who pioneered and broke the glass ceiling and led black women into construction and building environment,” he said.

Makhura said the Presidency had approved a request to honour Ndlovu with a provincial official funeral which will be held on Friday.

He said the ANC branch in Blue Valley, Tshwane, would be renamed Dr Thandi Ndlovu branch.

Makhura said the values they had to tackle radically were gender-based violence, economic transformation and corruption.

Nyanda, who was with Ndlovu in the ANC’s uMkhonto we Sizwe during the Struggle, said she was well-grounded and lived life to the fullest.

“Mavis you leave us poorer, but we take if from your legacy.

“We will persevere, we will pick up your spear, we will soldier on,” Nyanda said.

Ndlovu died on Saturday following a car crash in North West.

A medical doctor, she founded Motheo Construction to build houses for the poor.

The Presidency has ordered that the national flags be flown at half-mast in Gauteng province until the evening of the burial.



