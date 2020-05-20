Flattening the Covid-19 curve with Loeries chief Preetesh Sewraj

The Star will on Friday host an Instagram Live interview with Loeries chief executive Preetesh Sewraj. The aim of the discussion will be to share insights, tips and advice that will be informative especially to the communication industry during Covid-19 crisis and beyond. What would our world look like beyond Covid-19? That's the question many people want answered as they grapple with what the future may hold. Sewraj is an experienced business leader trusted by some of the biggest companies in South Africa with regards to insights on branding activity, social media strategy, innovation and media. He is a regular contributor across media channels and is passionate about innovatio-centred thinking. The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premier initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across the region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created challenges across society and the brand communication industry is no exception,” said Sewraj.

“The brand communication industry is an essential part of society and has been active in fighting the spread of the pandemic by working with governments to seed hygiene information, working with retailers to highlight where essentials can be bought and even working with various organisations to show businesses how to reduce the economic impact of Covid-19.

"We need to ensure that this industry is supported more than ever and we have decided to lend a helping hand to the industry by continuing to recognise the great work that has been done across Africa and the Middle East.”

A key focus of Loeries Creative Week, which will be held later this year, will be deep dives into how society can overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and find ways to recover.

“Our focus this year will be on Beyond Covid-19 - the Loeries are poised to be one the first major events in the region which tackles this challenging subject,” said Sewraj.

“The need for great insights from thought-leaders from across business, health care and various governments is imperative if we are to move forward.

"The impact of Covid-19 will linger long after the infection curve has started to flatten so the Loeries Creative Week will be a platform to ensure that we curate some great insights on how to move forward in a world impacted by this pandemic.”

The Loeries will be free for all entrants with the entry period extended.

Be sure to look out for the Instagram Live event with The Star and Sewraj on Friday at 3PM on @TheStar_news Instagram feed.