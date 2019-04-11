People's estates might be in jeopardy due to the flooding of the filing room at the Joburg Master of the High Court.

People's estates might be in jeopardy due to the flooding of the filing room at the Joburg Master of the High Court. At least 50 000 files from 2004 to 2012 are stored in the basement.

The filing room, which is in the basement of 66 Marshall Street in the CBD, is filled with water.

Files that were stored on the floor and on the lower shelves have suffered water damage.

Employees at the office claim management has been ignoring their pleas to repair the building, which has a long list of problems, including lifts that occasionally malfunction and unsanitary toilets.

In an email communication on March 14, acting Chief Master Tessie Bezuidenhout promised employees she would deal with their complaints about the basement, dubbed Marikana, as soon as possible, but employees say this hasn't happened.

The most recent flooding was about a week ago, but employees say it happens every few weeks. In one section of the building, water drips directly onto live electricity wires.

The Master of the High Court deals with deceased estates, liquidations, the registration of trusts, and administration of the Guardian’s Fund for minors and mentally challenged people.

One of the workers at the building, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “The files are not scanned and there are no other records for back-up because the scanning of files only started in late 2013.

"The files will be damaged, and in case of conflicts between parties, assets might be given to the wrong people. This might also affect criminal and some internal disciplinary hearings because all the evidence might be lost.”

The worker said employees were reluctant to go into the filing area because they worried about their safety.

Last year, the Department of Labour slapped the office with a prohibition notice stating that workers should not be allowed to go to the filing room “without wearing protective equipment such as dust masks and protective clothes”.

Workers said even when they were offered the protective clothes, they were still reluctant to go to the basement because of the water.

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson Steve Mahlangu denied the department had ignored workers’ concerns about the flooding.

“Kindly note that the flooding was the result of a municipal pipe that burst.

"We received confirmation from the landlord that the council did stop the water leak at Hollard House and that a cleaning company was on site, working to suck water out from the filing room.

“The landlord has agreed to provide us with space on the fourth floor, which is currently unoccupied, to rescue files and dry them.”

Mahlangu would not comment on whether the department was going to relocate staff.