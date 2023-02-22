Flooding in the Vaal puts homeowners at risk

Johannesburg – The Vaal Dam has caused significant flooding in Gauteng and central South Africa, resulting in damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as evacuations. Tarina Vlok, MD at Elite Risk, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure said that flood damage can have significant financial and personal consequences for individuals. She added that living alongside South Africa’s scenic rivers may seem appealing, but it comes with risk.

"High-value properties and holiday homes situated close to riverbanks can be vulnerable to flooding, which poses a great risk for riverfront property owners. Even with flood-control systems in place, varying water levels and flash flooding still occur. We must also remember that many of the floods that have recently taken place are due to controlled water releases, which means authorities are doing what they can to manage the situation. Still, the fallout from flooding often leads to extensive property damage and expensive, time-consuming repairs," said Vlok. She said that, unfortunately, insurers’ appetite for offering insurance in flood-prone areas is also reducing, so when undertaking a new build, always speak to your insurer or broker first. The river system around the Vaal River and Dam has seen a substantial increase with some areas reporting the worst flooding since 1974. Many properties and vehicles have sustained water damage but there have been no reports of human lives lost, even though several people had to be rescued from their roofs by chopper. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency Vlok also added that the most common losses reported when there is increased and heavy rainfall include roof leaks and resultant damages.

"But, there are things that homeowners can do to ensure their properties remain as safe as possible," added Vlok. She said that most of the damage is the result of deteriorated waterproofing or clogged gutters. She advised that to avoid this, she always encourages clients to have their roofs maintained regularly, but especially annually before the rainy season.