FlySafair and Suzuki toast two years of collaboration showcasing an adventurous experience

Leading car manufacturer Suzuki and low-cost carrier FlySafair toast two years of incredible collaboration, offering once-in-a-lifetime adventures and competitions that thousands can take part in. This year, these widely known brands highlight a brand campaign showcasing Suzuki’s Jimny five-door model, which recently launched on the market.

The fresh model is made for daring exploration; it provides an unparalleled level of excitement and thrills, turning every trip into a remarkable tale. To also highlight this model, notable guests, including The Star, were summoned for a spectacular #takeofforadventure voyage and marvelled at the breathtaking scenery as they touched down in several locations. The guests were split up into four competitive teams and taken-on-a-road journey down a picturesque coastline from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied What is the event without a proper test for the ultimate adventurer Jimny 5 Door?

FlySafair and Suzuki guests were split up into four competitive teams and taken on a road journey down a picturesque coastline from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape. After testing the car, it was evident that it had excellent off-road qualities, including a large ramp break-over angle, generous departure and approach angles, and a plenty of ground clearance for secure and safe travel. It also offers more character, fun, and thrills with extra room for comfortable crew participation, enhancing the excitement of wilder adventures.

Power is a crucial component to consider when adventure seekers talk about their cars. The car’s potent 1.5L engine delivers excellent torque across a broad RPM range, ensuring outstanding off-road performance. This compact SUV is destined for boundless exploration, designed to provide pure thrill and exhilaration to all who dare to blaze their own trail.

During the month of July, the objective of the brands is to share all deails about their thrilling competitions, including giving away a 5-door Suzuki Jimny to three lucky adventurers. To enter, all you need to do is book flights with the low-cost carrier for R550* before July 31, 2024, and one of these off-road legends worth over R429,900 could be yours. This year, FlySafair also raises a glass to a decade of reliable service and good relationships.