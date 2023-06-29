FNB and MTN collaboration to accelerate access to telco and internet services

Johannesburg - FNB and MTN have announced a strategic network collaboration aimed at accelerating access to reliable telecommunications and internet services for customers who use FNB Connect, which has been recognised as the Best Digital Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in the World. FNB Connect already offers an extensive array of innovative services that are accessible through FNB’s trusted digital platform, and the addition of MTN as a network partner allows customers to enjoy the best of both worlds in network quality.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB, said: “We are pleased to join forces with MTN to deliver even greater value to all our customers. “This collaboration is consistent with our efforts to leverage reliable network infrastructure in the market, to accelerate our delivery of cost-effective data and voice plans and other ICT services. “Telecommunications and ICT services are central to the integrated value propositions we offer our customers across financial and lifestyle services.”

Celliers added that their ability to help customers manage both their finances and telco needs through their trusted single digital platform, is unique and consistent with their aim to provide helpful, easily accessible, and innovative solutions. “Reliable connectivity is a powerful enabler for individuals, families, and businesses. In the months ahead, we will expand our range of services by introducing more cost-effective and tailored solutions for both individual and business customers.” “This includes IoT (Internet of Things) solutions that empower businesses to improve efficiency and productivity.

“We will also offer fibre, 5G, and LTE for faster internet speeds and reliable connectivity for both residential and commercial customers.” MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi said: “The partnership is part of our broader efforts to support MVNOs and other institutions that recognise the value of connectivity and internet services for their customers. “This partnership marks a significant milestone for both FNB and MTN, which have been instrumental in innovation in the South African market, and is a further endorsement for MTN as the network of networks.

“By combining our strengths, we are poised to create a truly exceptional network experience for FNB Connect users while also enabling access to a broader range of ICT services, beyond just connectivity, for FNB customers. “We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the South African telecommunications and financial services landscape. “FNB Connect recently disclosed that it rewarded customers with over R300 million in free data and phone minutes in the first half of the financial year 2023. Moreover, the MVNO sold about R400 million in digital devices through the FNB App within the same period,” Molapisi said.