Followers express concern about Nhlanhla Lux’s social withdrawal after his claims of bomb attacks on his home

Johannesburg - Political activist Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini’s silence on social media has made some of his entourage acutely eager to know his whereabouts after his controversial bomb incident. With all the attention-grabbing events that claimed spots on trends this year, Lux has been among the sizzling subjects.

Where is Nhlanhla Lux? Social media has exclaimed. The Operation Dudula leader, who has made headlines for combating crime in Soweto, claimed that there was a petrol bomb threat to him in his Soweto home on the day of the EFF-led national shutdown. When Dlamini alleged that his home in Soweto had been bombed, all eyes were on him and his family. Some people thought the story was made up.

A Twitter user named Nekiyoh is among those asking about his whereabouts: "And where is Mr 10 past 4? @nhlanhla_lux_ are you still mourning bra? @Julius_S_Malema is not so so far away from you. Can they check on that window too?" His followers cannot seem to forget "ten past four", a term that has turned into a trendy and witty expression that has taken over social media platforms by storm. The last interactive post he shared on his Twitter account was when he explained that his house got hit by two bombs.