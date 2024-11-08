Food poisoning crisis deepens: Dozens of SA school children hospitalised

Tensions are running high in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, following alarming reports that 12 out of the 110 pupils from Tamaho Primary School remain hospitalised after complaining of stomach cramps. The incident, which occurred after they allegedly consumed Samp at the school on Wednesday, adds to a worrying trend of foodborne illnesses that have recently affected multiple schools in the region.

The situation escalated when concerned parents gathered at the school, demanding transparency and access to health results regarding their children. “We want access to the results so that we know what has happened to our children. They can't get sick without us not knowing what is happening, as children share their food with other children,” said one distressed parent representing a group of local residents visiting the school on Thursday. In a related incident, the Free State Health Department reported that over 40 pupils from Daluvuyo Primary School were rushed to hospital exhibiting suspected food poisoning symptoms.

Free State Health Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi revealed that three of these children remain hospitalised, showing more severe signs, including itchy skin and developed rashes, after allegedly consuming snacks from a nearby shop. “One child is admitted at Pelonomi Netcare and the other is admitted at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital whilst the 39 others are being treated. There’s no vomiting or diarrhoea,” said Mvambi. The Gauteng Department of Education has stated that it is actively monitoring the ongoing situations and conducting thorough investigations. Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the department, reported that 98 students who fell ill after the samp incident were discharged following medical treatment, while twelve pupils are still under medical supervision.

“The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all learners and will provide psycho-social support to those affected,” Mabona confirmed. As the crisis unfolds, the Presidency has also been involved, with President Cyril Ramaphosa overseeing the actions taken by various government departments in responding to these distressing events. In light of the numerous food borne illness cases reported across Gauteng and beyond, Ramaphosa has urged law enforcement agencies to act decisively against the use of banned substances in food, which has previously contributed to the tragic deaths of at least 20 children in the last month.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya indicated that tests conducted have detected illegal substances, and he emphasised the necessity for swift action. “The president calls on law enforcement agencies to act with speed in bringing those involved to justice, so that families can find closure when they see justice being carried out,” he said. The Portfolio Committee on Education in the Gauteng Legislature expressed grave concern over the rising cases of food poisoning affecting learners across the province.

During a recent visit to families in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, committee chairperson Moipone Mhlongo extended heartfelt condolences to families impacted by these tragic incidents. “We call on the Department of Education to implement a registration process for all food vendors in schools to ensure strict compliance with food safety regulations,” Mhlongo said. Civil rights movement, Not In My Name International, expressed sorrow over the deaths of children allegedly linked to spaza shops.