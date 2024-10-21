Food poisoning tragedy sparks McKenzie’s spaza shop crackdown

Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie is demanding that all foreign-owned spaza stores close right away. Additionally, McKenzie demanded that the owners of spaza shops be arrested and deported. His call comes after six minors died after consuming snacks allegedly bought from foreign-owned shops in Naledi, Soweto.

Last week, about 25 learners from Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School, in Bronkhorstspruit, fell ill after allegedly consuming snacks bought from street vendors outside the school. Following their consumption of the snacks, the learners displayed signs of abdominal pain and itching. At least 12 Gauteng learners have tragically died from alleged food poisonings this year.

“We need to close all these shops, we can’t be debating this matter anymore, these shops should be closed and owners arrested and deported. What more do we want to see? More children dying?” said McKenzie on his X account. “South Africans have been exercising maximum restraint and discipline. We are now burying our kids weekly. We as a government should act and act fast before people wrongfully take law into their own hands. What do we owe these illegal foreigners ? Let them go.” The minister said he will never stop fighting for mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

“I have been bringing this matter up using channels afforded to me as Minister. I must respect the Home Affairs Minister and give him space to do his job. We will never abandon this fight, Patriots.” McKenzie is known for his catchphrase “abahambe”, which is loosely translated as “they must go”. He has always been outspoken on immigration and has called for them to go. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber’s spokesperson, Duvayne Esau, was contacted for a comment, however, at the time of print, there was no response.

Regarding McKenzie’s call, X users had differing opinions. Some backed him, while others threatened to take matters into their own hands. Still others accused McKenzie of trying to destroy the nation because he was under pressure after spending R800 000 and travelling to France for the 2024 Olympics. X user @ChrisExcel wrote: “That dom kop (stupid head) minister of Home affairs is busy blocking us”

Another user, going by the name of Sindy wrote: “This is the only Minister that understands South African problems. He doesn’t live on his own planet!” Penuel The Black Pen wrote: “Borders must be closed first. Then deportation must happen. The government is genuinely not serious about getting rid of illegal foreigners, especially because many politicians, officials and cops are given bribes by the shop owners.”. Lastly, X user Valentine Zinhumwe wrote: “You started because of your travelling scandal we see you.”

The fact that EFF has filed a complaint against McKenzie doesn’t faze him. Sinawo Thambo, an EFF Member of Parliament, lodged a complaint against him with the Office of the Public Protector in Cape Town last Thursday. According to EFF, McKenzie’s “misuse” and “wasteful” use of public funds during his travel to the 2024 Summer Olympics in France are the subject of the complaint.