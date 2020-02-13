For Better or Worse is changing lives one episode at a time









RELATIONSHIP coaches Mo and Phindi host the much loved show For Better or Worse on Mzansi Magic Three years of pitching and knocking on closed doors did not discourage Mo and Phindi from realising their dream. “When people see the show today it looks like it is something that just happened,” said Phindile "Phindi" Grootboom, adding that over those years they would always think about going back to the drawing board to see if their idea needed any tweaking. “People would ask us 'who wants to get married?' and 'who is going to be your audience?' They couldn't imagine people tuning into the show. We pitched until one day Mzansi Magic saw something in our concept.” The couple eventually partnered with Old Mutual to bring the much loved TV show For Better or Worse to Mzansi screens. The show has been a breath of fresh air for many, with some even calling it life changing. It centres around couples talking about their love, struggles and relationship with money. Finances are one of the top five reasons couples break up.

“We developed this show at a turbulent time in our relationship. We had resigned from our jobs and moved from Durban to Joburg to embark on this journey,” Monwabisi Grootboom, better known as "Mo", said.

If the couple seems familiar, they were contestants on M-Net's reality hit Power Couple SA. They are also guest speakers and co-authors of the book Love isn't for Cowards.

Describing their definition of love Mo said: “It's subjective. It's different from one person to another. For us, love is something that we grow into. It is not something you start off with. It's a series of decisions that you make on a daily basis.

RELATIONSHIP coaches Mo and Phindi host the much loved show For Better or Worse on Mzansi Magic

“There are many purposes this show serves, for me it is showing me how South Africans have been hungry for not only positive, but personal content that touches them in terms of their value system,” he said.

The couple got married 10 months after meeting for the first time.

“It was timing. I do believe we found each other at the right time. I told him what I was expecting and asked him what his plans were around me,” Phindi said.

She said that it was important to get into a relationship with intention.

“If you don't have intention, don't go into anything until you know exactly what it is you want. The end result of a courtship in our belief has to be going towards becoming one.”

The relationship coaches have been married for 15 years.

“We can write a book about the stuff we have been through in our own marriage. On the show we don't have your typical celebrities, deliberately. It is not a show for people who want to look good in public or clear rumours. It is an authentic show for the viewer to see themselves as well,” Mo said.

He added that the feedback they have been getting for the show was coming even from divorcees who recognised their own problems from the couples featured on the show.

The concept came after the couple realised that they wanted to give people more than their own experiences from guest speaking work.

When the first show aired in January, the couple did not expect the response they received.

There's already talks around a second season and the couple is re-releasing their book, Stuff We Wish We Knew Before Getting Married, in April.