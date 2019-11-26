For the poor, hungry people of Alex, Linda Twala's generosity is their only hope









Linda Twala, also known as the ‘father of Alexandra’. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA) With the year almost behind us, many people are feeling tired and are planning their Christmas parties and year-end holiday. However, for some, especially the many living in poverty-stricken Alexandra, this festive season means going without a meal, usually the only one of the day provided by soup kitchens which too, take a break. Many Alexandra residents, many of whom lived and worked in neighbouring suburbs, usually face a bleak festive season. Alexandra community leader Linda Twala of the Phutaditjaba Centre every year collects hampers to distribute at a Christmas party for the elderly, the orphans and child-headed households to tide them over the holiday. “Most of the aged in the area are people who worked as domestics and gardeners in the city’s suburbs and who, when they became too old to work, were left to fend for themselves without a proper pension.

“Many are looking after their grandchildren, relying solely on their state pensions,” Twala said.

This year, a party will be held on December 5 for the children, and for the aged on the next day, December 6.

Twala, who is also known as the “father” of Alexandra, has been a community leader for almost 50 years.

In 1967 he founded a centre for the aged where they could get medical care, food and companionship.

The centre grew from strength to strength from a corrugated iron clinic to a proper satellite clinic.

It now also has a library, a community board room and hall, a soup kitchen and soon, a centre of excellence.

The centre feeds over 200 children and 150 aged people a day.

He says 90% of Alexandrians are unemployed.

“There is real poverty there, but the worst-affected are the elderly, the orphans, and child-headed households. Every Christmas we try to give food parcels to as many people as we can.

“We are aiming at distributing 6000 food parcels to see them over the festive season. It would be wonderful if people out there could adopt a granny or an orphan,” he said.

Many of the elderly are destitute.

Twala is appealing to people to contribute food parcels.

“I am blessed to have touched many lives in my many years of community service. It has been a journey that injects me with hope and energy to do more for my community. That is why I am inviting people to celebrate with us by helping these vulnerable people,” he said.

Twala is the recipient of the Inyathelo Awards for Lifetime Philanthropy.

Anyone who can assist should contact Twala on 0824422866.