For the Record: The Star apologises to Optimi Home

The Star would like to set the record straight on an article published to the IOL website.

On November 9, 2023, Independent Media via The Star published an article on the Independent Online website, which also appeared on The Star’s Facebook page and X (Twitter) account, which created the impression that Optimi Home (Pty) Ltd t/a Impaq had been raided by the Gauteng Department of Education and was closed by the said Department by way of a “letter of closure” served on Optimi Home (Pty) Ltd t/a Impaq.