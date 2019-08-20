In this file picture, a foreign owned shops stands empty after Soweto residents looted and vandalised it. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

As life returns to normal in Soweto, with locals going about their daily activities, the lives of dozens of foreign shop owners have been thrown into a state of uncertainty. Last week, dozens of foreign-owned shops were looted forcing many foreigners to flee the township.

The looting took place on Thursday night and by the following morning most shops were either locked to prevent invading or had had their doors knocked down and stock stolen.

Looters also made off with fridges and other essential equipment.

Betkal Adimsu, an Ethiopian, had been running a successful spaza shop in Mapetla for eight years before last week. He was unsure how he would rebuild his business.

Adimsu lost almost R300000.

“To open a shop is a lot of money. I’ve had the supermarket since 2011 and they’ve taken everything away from me twice. I cannot pay that money because they’ve taken everything. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said.

During last year’s massive looting spree in Soweto Adimsu lost about R500000 of stock, which included nine fridges. However, his fellow countrymen were able to lend him R160000 to start his business again.

“The people who helped me aren’t even my family. They are just people worried about my plight. It was just concerned countrymen who helped me in my time of need. I’m not sure if they will come to my aid again.”

The looting has also triggered other financial difficulties, such as paying rent for his house in Booysens.

“I’m paying R6500 a month for the place. I don’t know what I’m going to do because the end of the month is approaching,” he said.

A few kilometres away, in Zone 10 Meadowland, Tadi Jamal, another Ethiopian, was seen yesterday sweeping debris from his shop while his brother packed milk and other items they had salvaged back on to shelves. The metal door into his business had been ripped from the walls during the looting.

He lost R30000 in stock and cash while his sibling lost goods worth about R50000.

“I don’t know what is happening, because without having any reason they have come and destroyed our shop,” said Jamal.

He said he could not replace the stock at the moment because it was very expensive.

“I’m back at the store trying to fix the inside. This is going to cost me a lot of money. My brother is helping where he can. He managed to salvage some of his stock before making his way to me,” he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said 11 arrests had been made while an unlicensed firearm and goods believed to have been stolen during the looting were recovered.